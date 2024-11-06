Rise of underdogs looms in PVL

With the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) commitment to creating a balanced and competitive environment, teams like Capital1 and Farm Fresh are setting their sights even higher, eager to improve upon their previous performances.

Meanwhile, ZUS Coffee and Galeries Tower are also poised to surprise fans, unveiling revamped rosters that could shake up the standings in the 2024-2025 PVL All-Filipino Conference, which unveils this Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The looming rise of the underdogs guarantees thrilling matchups and a season of unexpected twists as each team vies for a stronger finish in the record six-month long conference.

After a commendable seventh-place finish in the Reinforced Conference, Capital1 is ready to elevate its game as it meticulously prepares to overcome the gap left by former import Marina Tushova.

The core players, including Rica Rivera, Leila Cruz, Julia Ipac and Jorelle Singh, have been working hard to fill this void by enhancing their scoring and defensive capabilities.

Fueled by a sense of responsibility and unity, Capital1 boasts of players committed to deliver topnotch performances.

The Solar Spikers’ debut game on 12 November against Chery Tiggo will be an opportunity to showcase their hard work, aiming to surpass their previous finish and become serious contenders.

Meanwhile, Farm Fresh enters the new season with bolstered hopes following an eighth-place finish in the last conference. The team has taken significant steps to strengthen its lineup, including the addition of notable players Jolina dela Cruz and Lorene Toring, both of whom are now fit and eager to make a comeback.

With the appointment of former F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc, Farm Fresh has a new tactical approach in place, aimed at creating a more competitive and cohesive team.

The Foxies are so primed for growth and ready to make an impact in the tournament starting 16 November when they mix it up with Cignal at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

ZUS Coffee, on the other hand, is poised for a breakthrough season as the Thunderbelles aim to end their 19-game losing streak, a record that has been haunting them since their rebranding from the Gerflor Defenders.