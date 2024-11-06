Rianne graces JGFP Christmas tourney

Six years after helping Pradera Verde to the overall title in the Philippine Airlines Ladies Interclub team championship, Rianne Malixi returns to Davao City as special guest of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

The 17-year-old prodigy will grace the JGFP Christmas Mindanao edition tournament at the Apo Golf and Country Club on 1 December.

Apo Golf, Mindanao’s iconic course, is expected to roll out the red carpet for the visiting star.

Malixi was only 11 years old when she played in the country’s premier team tournament for women at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club.

It will mark the first time that she gets to play a practice round in the famed golf course, home to some of the country’s golf heroes.

Malixi’s presence adds star power to the 18-hole contest bankrolled by Gaisano and JGFP president Oliver Gan who took care of all the registration fees of participants.

So far, 68 players from Davao alone have signed up. More players from Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, North Cotabato and other nearby provinces are expected to join.

Among those who have registered belong to prominent golf clans: Prince Bisera, Rory Bisera, Aldrien Gialon, Nino Villacencio, Heaven Ababa and Ramjen Ababa.