Renowned sculptor featured at PHILCONSTRUCT 2024

World-renowned driftwood sculptor James Doran-Webb will showcase his craftsmanship in this year’s PHILCONSTRUCT, the premier construction trade show in Asia, scheduled from 7 to 10 November 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Manila and World Trade Center Metro Manila.

Organizers said the captivating sculptures of the British-born, Cebu-based artist are set to inspire attendees. His pieces seamlessly blend his knowledge of animal anatomy with chainsaw carving, traditional carpentry, and intricate metalwork, “allowing him to create awe-inspiring pieces that not only stand as artistic marvels but also as engineering masterpieces that can endure for generations.”

The majority of his artwork has been showcased at his annual Chelsea Flower Show exhibit in London; CHIJMES, Singapore, which features three installations honoring the rich history of the iconic landmark (2023); notable projects like the installation of 48 sculptures at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore (2013); “Mag-Anak,” a sculpture honoring the Philippine Eagle at Enchanted Kingdom in the Philippines (2017); and an 8-meter-tall mango tree and natural rock installation at the Maayo Hotel in Cebu (2018).

Beyond his artistic prowess, Doran-Webb is a dedicated philanthropist, supporting various charities such as the Donor Family Network, Captivating.org, and Hope and Homes for Children.

PHILCONSTRUCT serves as a gathering place where the construction industry can build stronger communities, solve challenges, and discover new trends together.

Now in its 35th year, PHILCONSTRUCT will showcase how the country's treasured culture and historical legacies can inspire innovation and artistic expression in construction and urban design.

Regarded as the undisputed leader among construction trade shows in Asia (10times.com), PHILCONSTRUCT is organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, Inc. (PCA) and offers a comprehensive display of the latest industry advancements, featuring construction machinery, HVAC/R systems, infrastructure systems, power and energy solutions, green technology, and more.

One of this year’s key speakers is Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso Panga.