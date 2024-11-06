Pres. Marcos to sign bill addressing jobs mismatches, career dev’t —Chiz

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is set to sign a measure tomorrow that will institutionalize and strengthen apprenticeship programs in the country, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero confirmed on Wednesday.

Escudero said the Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework (EBET) Act will help develop a more skilled and globally competitive Filipino workforce.

“It is a key step toward bridging the gap between education and industry, and preparing the Filipino workforce to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he noted.

The EBET Act, a priority measure under the Marcos administration, aims to address the persistent issue of job-skills mismatch that has hindered many Filipinos from securing employment or better-paying jobs.

Escudero explained that the institutionalization of EBET provides incentives for employers to offer apprenticeship programs for low to mid-level and higher-level skills to new entrants in the labor force.

The EBET will also cover employees who want to participate in upskilling programs to support career progression.

“With a rapidly evolving labor market, one cannot afford to remain stagnant. The requirements of enterprises are constantly changing so jobseekers and employees alike must adapt to survive,” Escudero said.

Senate Bill 2587, or the EBET Act, was authored and sponsored by Senator Joel Villanueva, with Escudero supporting its passage as chairperson of the committee on higher, technical, and vocational education.

“By developing and strengthening the knowledge and skills of individuals, it will be easier for them to secure jobs that will be more fulfilling and meaningful and will also enhance their opportunities for career advancement,” Escudero said.

Once enacted, the EBET program duration will not exceed three years.

EBET trainees will receive allowances covering transportation, meals, or other expenses agreed upon with their employers.

Successful candidates who demonstrate competence in their qualifications will receive a National Certification or a Certificate of Competency.

Participating enterprises will receive incentives, including an additional deduction from taxable income equivalent to 50 percent of actual training expenses, increasing to 75 percent by 2028.

An EBET one-stop shop or online portal will be established to streamline applications for incentives.

This legislative milestone aligns with the government’s efforts to harmonize various enterprise-based training modalities into a single framework, addressing job-skills mismatches, reducing unemployment and underemployment, and ensuring a resilient, globally competitive Filipino workforce.