Preparing to play golf this season

We are pretty fortunate to have golfing weather year-round. Unlike those in colder countries, we can play the entire year, except for days when typhoons or torrential rains hit. But the month of November ushers in colder weather that lasts until March, which is considered by many as the prime golfing month, locally. For this reason, many major tournaments are scheduled around this time. From big amateur tournaments like the Fil-Am in Baguio to the PAL Interclub to be held in Bacolod, to member-guest tournaments like Mango Tee, Founders, Belle Cup, Don Celso Tuason, Bill Shaw, etc., these are all coming up in the next few months.

For avid golfers, this means we are all hoping to peak at this time. While the holidays are a time for family and friends, it can also be the time to sharpen our games and get ready for all the upcoming tournaments. Here are a few ways to ensure optimal golfing performance and enjoyment as we enter the prime golfing months:

Mind your body

Staying healthy is the most important factor for continued golfing pleasure. Get checked and take those maintenance meds. Eat better (except maybe for a few days in December and the New Year). Stretch! Proper stretching and warm-up are as important as grooving your swings. Pulling muscles and pinching nerves are the worst things to happen during prime golf months, so take the time to stretch and warm up before you hit the course.

Check your clubs

Having properly maintained clubs is essential to shooting good scores. Basics like re-gripping your clubs, and having your lies and lofts checked by your trusted fitter may be a good idea. If you happen to receive or purchase a new driver or any other club/s during the holidays, make sure they are properly fit for your swing. Adjust the club specs instead of adjusting your swing.

Enjoy your game and the raffle

We’d all love to win and play well all the time, but that just isn’t possible. Even professionals don’t expect to win every time they join a tournament, so we shouldn’t either. What we can control is our attitudes when we are playing. Having fun is something we can always choose to do on the golf course.

Regardless of the score, even if our rounds are taking longer than usual, remember not to sweat the small stuff and have fun.

There will be sandbaggers, inconsiderate flight mates, less-than-amiable caddies, and other possible reasons to lose your cool. But if we keep in mind how fortunate we are to be playing golf instead of working, it will put things in perspective.

If you’re playing well and in contention, great! If your game is slipping, enjoy the giveaways, the food and the raffle. Your attitude and outlook will determine how much you enjoy the game. Golf is always fun — it’s up to you to keep it that way.