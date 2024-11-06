PNP-ACG warns vs registered SIM card sellers

The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) has warned the public against selling registered SIM cards to telecommunication providers, as this is a criminal offense.

In a series of operations conducted this month in Metro Manila and Rizal, seven individuals were arrested for selling registered SIM cards online.

The suspects, including four males and three females, were selling the SIM cards for prices ranging from P14 to P3,500, with higher prices for SIM cards linked to verified accounts with payment service providers.Lade Jean Kabagani