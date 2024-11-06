Ohtani goes under knife

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had surgery on Tuesday to repair his left shoulder after it was partially dislocated in Game 2 of the club’s World Series triumph over the New York Yankees, the Dodgers said.

The Major League Baseball team said in a statement that Ohtani had “successful arthroscopic surgery” in Los Angeles to repair a labrum tear that resulted from the dislocation.

“He is expected to be ready for Spring Training,” the Dodgers said.

Ohtani was hurt as he attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-2 game-two victory.

The Dodgers went on to win the best-of-seven championship series four games to one as Ohtani continued to play.

He had a relatively quiet World Series, failing to get a home run, but said he was “honored” to be part of a championship season.

The 30-year-old Japanese superstar signed for the Dodgers in December last year after six fruitless seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, and was in the post-season for the first time.

Although he didn’t pitch for the Dodgers in 2024 as he continued to recover from elbow surgery, he became the first player in Major League history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in the same campaign.

“What Shohei’s done to our ball club, the Dodger fan base domestically, globally, I just don’t think you can quantify,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after their series-clinching victory.

“He was playing with one arm in the postseason. So most guys would probably tap out, but he was going to not be denied at playing and posting and being in the lineup.”