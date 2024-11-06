NEDA board OKs changes in Cavite, NCR flood control projects

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board has approved the extension of the construction period and other adjustments to the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management Project (CIA-FRIMP) and the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP)—Phase IV.

The NEDA board, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., gave its vote during its 22nd meeting at Malacañan Palace in Manila, increasing the total project cost by 122.79 percent—P12.14 billion from P9.8 billion to P22.03 billion.

Also approved is the 65-month extension of the project’s implementation period starting from April 2025 until September 2029, an adjustment from the original October 2019 to April 2024.

Likewise, the board greenlights the change in the scope of work, particularly the widening of diversion and additional drainage channels.

Another adjustment was a loan reallocation totaling JPY1.042 billion from consulting services (JPY 384 billion) and contingencies.

As of September 30, the project had an overall physical accomplishment of 44.21 percent and a negative slippage of 55.79 percent.

It has a fund utilization rate of 35.42 percent, or P3,503.84 million already disbursed.

“I think maybe the detailed engineering had to compensate for weather changes. And then the housing, wala ‘yung housing sa (the housing was not included in the) original estimate,” Marcos said.

“The cost will be increased. At least the local component will be increased from the original. That’s the only thing that sticks out in the financial analysis. But it’s still within the guidelines,” he added.

The project aims to mitigate flood damage in the lower reach of the San Juan River basin and its adjacent Maalimango Creek drainage area in Cavite.

Moreover, the Board also approved a 74.32 percent increase, or P24,599.29 million, in the total project cost from P33,097.58 million to P57,696.87 million, for the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV.

It followed a 63-month extension for the project implementation—from December 2025 to March 2031—and changes in the scope of work such as the design of the Middle Marikina River, modifications in drainage facilities, and additional work.

The NEDA board likewise confirmed a loan reallocation totaling JPY3,373.00 million from consulting services (JPY1,728.00 million) and contingencies (JPY1,645.00 million) to the civil works component, including a supplemental loan of JPY45,759.00 million.

The Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project aims to mitigate flood damage in Metro Manila caused by channel overflow of the Pasig-Marikina River.

It is seen to benefit residents of the cities of Pasig, Marikina, and Quezon City in Metro Manila, and the municipalities of Taytay and Cainta in Rizal.

“My other concern is the design. Does it take into account the new weather? Because the danger area is really in Marikina. The levels of water in the last two big typhoons we had, we came to within half a meter of the limit bago mag spillover,” Marcos asked the Department of Public Works and Highways.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan told Marcos that the design of the project helped in stopping spillover during the recent typhoons.

“The other component that we are looking into the Pasig-Marikina River is actually the construction of the three dams in the watershed,” Bonoan said.

The NEDA Board also approved the implementation of the locally financed Philippine International Exhibition Center Project.