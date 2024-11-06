NEDA board greenlights Cavite, NCR flood control project changes

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board has approved the extension and cost increase for the Cavite Industrial Area-Flood Risk Management Project (CIA-FRIMP) and the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project (PMRCIP) Phase IV.

Chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the NEDA board approved a 122.79 percent increase in the CIA-FRIMP’s total project cost, from P9.8 billion to P22.03 billion.

“I think maybe the detailed engineering had to compensate for weather changes. And then the housing, the housing was not included in the original estimate,” Marcos said.

“The cost will be increased. At least the local component will be increased from the original. That’s the only thing that sticks out in the financial analysis. But it’s still within the guidelines,” he added.

The project’s implementation period has been extended by 65 months, from October 2019 to September 2029 while the scope of work has also been adjusted to include widening diversion and drainage channels.

The PMRCIP Phase IV project has also received a significant boost, with a 74.32 percent increase in its total project cost, from P33.097 billion to P57.696 billion and its implementation period has been extended by 63 months whule the scope of work has been modified to include the design of the Middle Marikina River and additional drainage facilities.

Both projects aim to mitigate flood damage in their respective areas. The CIA-FRIMP focuses on the lower reach of the San Juan River Basin and the Maalimango Creek Drainage Area in Cavite, while the PMRCIP Phase IV targets the Pasig-Marikina River basin.

In addition to these infrastructure projects, the NEDA Board has approved the acquisition of 40 fast patrol craft to enhance the Philippines’ maritime security.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the acquisition project, valued at P25.8 billion, will be funded through official development assistance from the French government.

“The project aligns with the government’s objective of enhancing maritime security by upgrading the capabilities of institutions such as the Philippine Coast Guard,” Balisacan said.

Of the 40 fast patrol craft, 20 units will be locally built through Integrated Logistics Support which are expected to support equipment for Philippine Coast Guard bases.

“The new FPCs will help deter smuggling and illegal activities while ensuring the enforcement of maritime sovereignty in critical marine areas,” Balisacan said, adding that the acquisition of faster patrol craft would further boost the country’s response capabilities when it comes to search and rescue operations, environmental protection, maritime law enforcement and disaster response.