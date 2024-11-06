NEDA approves acquisition of 40 fast patrol craft

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Board, chaired by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. has approved the acquisition of 40 units of fast patrol craft to improve the country’s maritime security.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the acquisition project, valued at P25.8 billion, will be funded through official development assistance (ODA) from the French government.

“The project aligns with the government’s objective of enhancing maritime security by upgrading the capabilities of institutions such as the Philippine Coast Guard,” said Balisacan.

Of the 40 fast patrol craft, 20 units will be locally built through Integrated Logistics Support.

These are expected to support equipment for Philippine Coast Guard bases.

“The new FPCs will help deter smuggling and illegal activities while ensuring the enforcement of maritime sovereignty in critical marine areas,” Balisacan said.

He added the acquisition of faster patrol craft would further boost the country’s response capabilities when it comes to search and rescue operations, environmental protection, maritime law enforcement, and disaster response.