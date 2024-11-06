Michael Learns to Rock concert brings nostalgia

Danish soft rock and pop band Michael Learns to Rock’s recent show in the Philippines is special for many reasons.

“Take Us To Your Heart,” held at the Mall of Asia Arena on 5 November, saw one of the world’s iconic bands perform its classic hits for thousands of loyal Filipino fans.

“In this month, 30 years ago, Michael Learns to Rock visited the Philippines for the first time. Let’s celebrate this tonight.. sing along as you usually do. We love you and we love to hear you sing,” Jascha Ritcher said.

MLTR last performed in the Philippines in 2022, with shows at the Araneta Coliseum, Cebu and in Davao.

Mikkel Lentz, with Kare Wanscher and Ritcher, vividly remembers every MLTR show in the Philippines, saying “it always turns into karaoke.”

For “Take Us To Your Heart,” it was a party from the start as fans sang along with “Sleeping Child.” The latest track, “A Life to Remember,” was followed by the hit “I’m Gonna Be Around.”

Hit songs are what MLTR has aplenty. The rest of the night’s setlist include “Complicated Heart,” “I Still Carry On,” “Blue Night,” “Out of the Blue,” “Nothing to Lose,” “25 Minutes,” “The Actor,” “Love Will Never Lie,” “Breaking My Heart,” “Wild Women,” “You Took My Heart Away,” “Paint My Love,” “Take Me To Your Heart” and “That’s Why (You Go Away).”

MLTR is also slated to perform in Bangkok, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

“Take Us To Your Heart” concert in the Philippines is presented by CDM Entertainment.