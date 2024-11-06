MENDIOLA MASSACRE: San Beda gains revenge, crushes EAC by 30

San Beda University played with fire in its eyes as it crushed hapless Emilio Aguinaldo College by 30, 89-59, in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

With Emman Tagle catching fire, the Mendiola-based cagers had an easy time pouncing on the Generals en route to their 10th win in 15 games that assured them of at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.

The 25-year-old gunner from Quezon Province came off the bench to deliver 20 points while Bismark Lina added the 18 markers for the Red Lions, who completed a sweet revenge after suffering a 13-point setback to the Generals last September, 55-78.

Tagle admitted that retribution was their main motivation in delivering one of their best games this season.

“They beat us in the first round so there’s an added motivation heading into this game. We don’t want to lose to them twice,” said Tagle, who erupted with 17 points in the first quarter to help San Beda dictate the tempo with a massive 48-29 lead at halftime.

Zane Jalbuena joined the scoring parade, knocking down a three-pointer in the final 11.3 seconds to give the Lions their biggest lead at 33 points, 89-56, to seal the massacre.

“I just stayed aggressive. The Final Four standings are tight and I’m trying my best to help the team.”

But gaining revenge was the last thing on the mind of San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

The youthful mentor stressed that getting back at their first-round tormentor wasn’t their main intention as they were focused on cementing their spot in the Final Four.

“Our motivation was to improve our standings in the playoff, not really to avenge that loss against EAC,” said Escueta, whose wards need one more win before formally joining leader College of Saint Benilde and last season’s finalist Mapua University in the next round.

“Our focus is getting that Final Four seed.”

Escueta, who is also an assistant coach for TNT Tropang Giga in the Philippine Basketball Association, also hopes to see Tagle be more consistent as they enter the crucial stretch of their title defense.

“This is something I expected from Emman before the season started. Hopefully, he continues to stay aggressive,” Escueta said.

Team captain Yukien Andrada hammered 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for San Beda, who gained massive momentum heading into their second-round showdown with Letran College on Sunday.

Meanwhile, King Gurtiza and Harvey Pagsanjan fired 10 points apiece for the Generals, who are now in a three-way tie at fourth place with the Knights and Lyceum of the Philippines University with 7-8 record.

Mapua relied on Marc Cuenco’s hand that rocked the cradle as it ripped University of Perpetual Help apart, 71-57, in the second game.

Cuenco waxed hot from beyond the arc where he drained a six shots and and finished with a game-high 21 points as the Cardinals stayed untouchable in the second round to improve to 12-3.

That kept Mapua half a game behind pace-setting College of St. Benilde (12-2) and two games ahead of No. 3 San Beda (10-5).

“I thank the coaches for handling our shooting during training,” said Cuenco.

The Altas sank to 6-10.

The scores:

First game

SAN BEDA (89) — Tagle 20, Lina 18, Andrada 14, Royo 9, Puno 9, Songcuya 6, Tagala 5, Gonzales 3, Payosing 3, RC Calimag 2, Estacio 0, Bonzalida 0, Celzo 0, Richi Calimag 0.

EAC (59) — Gurtiza 10, Pagsanjan 10, Doromal 6, Bacud 6, Quinal 5, Loristo 5, Oftana 5, Ednilag 4, Ochavo 2, Jacob 2, Postanes 2, Lucero 2, Luciano 0, Bagay 0, Umpad 0.

QUARTERS: 24-17, 48-29, 66-35, 89-59.

Second game

Mapua (71) — Cuenco 21, Escamis 18, Hubilla 15, Concepcion 6, Mangubat 5, Abdulla 3, Bancale 2, Recto 1, Igliane 0, Jabonete 0, Ryan 0, Garcia 0.

PERPETUAL (57) — Boral 14, Pagaran 13, Abis 9, Gojo Cruz 6, Pizarro 6, Nuñez 2, Manuel 2, Montemayor 2, Gelsano 2, Movida 1, Sevilla 0, Thompson 0.

QUARTERS: 16-12; 29-30; 51-41; 71-57.