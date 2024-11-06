Marcos pushes P29 rice program expansion

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) on Tuesday to discuss plans to expand access to affordable rice for Filipinos.

“The DA and DBM (Department of Budget and Management) have been directed to expand the P29 Rice-for-All program,” Marcos said.

To achieve this, he also ordered the expansion of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers.

Currently, there are 21 Kadiwa centers, but the President aims to increase this number to 300 by mid-2025.

Marcos also emphasized the importance of purchasing palay directly from the farmers to ensure a “secure and steady” rice supply.

“I’m also calling on our local government units to buy palay directly from our farmers. This ensures fair prices for their hard work and secures a steady rice supply for everyone,” he said.

In addition, Marcos instructed the Department of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority to address the rising costs and the impact of climate change on food prices.

“This is a united effort to support our farmers and keep rice prices affordable for every Filipino family,” he said.

During the presidential campaign, Marcos promised to lower the price of rice to P20 per kilo.

Earlier this year, the DA launched a program that sold rice at P29 per kilo in select Kadiwa ng Pangulo stores in Metro Manila and Bulacan, with plans for its expansion. The initiative is aimed at stabilizing the market and help curb inflation.