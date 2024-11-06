Marcos orders adoption of Nat'l HR for Health Master Plan

Malacañan Palace, on Wednesday, issued Memorandum Circular No. 72, which orders the adoption of the National Human Resources for Health Masterplan (NHRHMP) 2020-2040.

The memorandum circular was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 28 October.

The NHRHMP 2020-2024 will serve as the country’s long-term plan for human resources for health management and development.

Through this, the Department of Health (DOH) is tasked as the lead agency to implement this program.

“As the lead agency, the DOH is tasked to monitor HRH plans of the national and local governments and ensure their consistency with the NHRHMP 2020-2040,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

It will also formulate and adopt policies and programs and is directed to coordinate and collaborate with private sector, civil society organizations, and relevant stakeholders in implementing the master plan.

The DOH, along with the Professional Regulation Commission, will establish and maintain a national health workforce registry.

National and local government units are urged to support the implementation of NHRHMP 2020-2024.

“The adoption of the NHRHMP 2020-2040 is aligned with one of the strategies under the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, particularly in ensuring sustainable and equitable distribution of health infrastructure and human resources,” the PCO said.

“This will contribute to the attainment of Goal 3 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to ensure healthy lives and promote the well-being of the people,” it added.