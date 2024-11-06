Makati lends hand to disaster-stricken LGUs

The local government of Makati City announced that it has allocated P51 million in financial assistance to 83 local government units (LGUs) nationwide that were devastated by typhoons, monsoon rains and volcanic eruptions this year.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the aid will be distributed based on the severity of the damage incurred, with affected LGUs receiving between P250,000 and P1 million.

“The City of Makati stands in solidarity with the victims of the recent tropical storm ‘Kristine’ and other disasters that occurred this year,” Binay said. “We remain committed to sharing our resources to help affected localities recover and rebuild better.”

Among the LGUs receiving significant aid are those in the Bicol Region, which was severely hit by tropical storm “Kristine.” Legazpi City, Libon and several municipalities in Albay and Camarines Sur will receive P1 million each.