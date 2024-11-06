Luck rolls Tamaraws’ way

Repeat-seeking Far Eastern University Cheering Squad head coach Randell San Gregorio welcomes the challenge of performing last in the University Athletic Association (UAAP) Season 87 Cheerdance Competition (CDC).

The FEU Cheering Squad will close out the much-anticipated spectator event set on 1 December at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

“Happy because this is what we want (to perform eighth). In my nine years in CDC, I’ve never drawn eighth. It’s usually fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh but never eighth. I guess God heard our prayers,” San Gregorio said following the drawing of lots held Wednesday morning at the Press Center of the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

FEU will be the final squad to take the mats after seven other teams showcase their routines in front of an expected sold-out crowd.

The Morayta-based cheerdancers reigned supreme last year after dethroning National University with an amazing Super Mario-themed performance.

San Gregorio expressed confidence in his squad’s experience, hoping it will be instrumental in their pursuit of a fifth CDC title.

“They know what it feels to step on the mat and it should bring them confidence. Other than that, every year, new team, new theme. They’ll bring that experience and confidence in the competition,” San Gregorio said.

The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles will open the competition, followed by the University of the East Pep Squad and eight-time champion University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

Adamson University will close the first half of the program.

The second half begins with season host University of the Philippines Varsity Pep Squad aiming for a podium finish and the NU Pep Squad, determined to reclaim the championship, performing next.

Running their routine at seventh are the De La Salle Animo Squad before FEU takes the mat.