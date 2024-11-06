‘Love Sea’ cast sails to Manila

If you’ve ever dreamt of diving into the pages of a heartfelt romance, now’s your chance! Just a few days remain until the cast of Love Sea arrives in Manila for their very first fan meeting, and it’s all set to take place on 9 November 2024, at the Music Museum.

Get ready to experience an unforgettable day of love stories, laughter and a whole lot of joy with Fort and Peat, the stars who have captured hearts everywhere.

A love story to remember

At the center of Love Sea is Tongrak, played by Peat, a celebrated romance novelist who has hit a creative slump. He sets out on a journey, hoping to rekindle his inspiration, but what he finds is something entirely unexpected — a spirited southern islander named Mahasamut, played by Fort. Their first encounter is less than ideal; Mahasamut’s brash personality initially irritates Tongrak, but their chemistry soon reveals something deeper. When they share a night together, Tongrak finds himself drawn to the islander in ways he never anticipated.

This fan meeting offers Love Sea enthusiasts a chance to step into the world of Tongrak and Mahasamut, experiencing the magic that has made this love story a fan favorite. With Fort and Peat’s incredible on-screen chemistry, it’s sure to be a day of memorable moments, laughs, and maybe even a few tears.

Don’t miss out

If you’re ready to join the fun, don’t wait to secure your spot! Tickets are available at wishusluck.helixpay.ph. And for those lucky enough to hold a Love Pass, you’re invited to join a special raffle for the chance to win a video call and a Polaroid photo with Fort and Peat. Enter the raffle here: https://forms.gle/MiXrV24LY449QaWm7

Prepare to be swept away by Love Sea, where every fan can dive into waves of happiness, feel the depth of Tongrak and Mahasamut’s journey, and maybe, just maybe find a little romance of their own.