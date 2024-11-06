Lookout bulletin issued vs 7 OVP execs

The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Wednesday that it issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against seven officials of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) who have been summoned to appear before the House of Representatives for an investigation.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla signed the ILBO, which will be immediately forwarded to the Bureau of Immigration (BI) for implementation.

The ILBO was requested by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, which is investigating the OVP and the Department of Education (DepEd) for alleged misuse of funds.

The seven OVP officials covered by the ILBO are OVP chief of staff Zuleika Lopez, assistant chief of staff and Bids and Awards Committee chair Lemuel Ortonio, Administrative and Financial Services director Rosalynne Sanchez, Special Disbursing Officer Gina Acosta, Chief Accountant Juleita Villadelrey, former DepEd Assistant Secretary Sunshine Charry Fajarda and Special Disbursing Officer Edward Fajarda.

According to the DoJ, the issuance of the ILBO was prompted by the officials’ repeated refusal to attend the House committee hearings.

Meantime, Justice Undersecretary Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV clarified that the ILBO is not a travel ban but a monitoring mechanism. Only court-issued hold departure orders or precautionary hold departure orders can prevent individuals from leaving the country.

In other developments, the OVP confirmed that Lopez has left the country for a personal trip from 4 to 16 November 2024 as the agency stressed that the trip was approved and that speculations about its purpose are unfounded.

“The OVP Chief of Staff’s travel was personal and unrelated to her employment with the OVP,” the agency said. “Usec. Lopez appropriately submitted documents required of traveling government officials, which were approved by the Vice President.”