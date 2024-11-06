Lady Bulldogs near elims sweep

National University (NU) solidified its dominance over archrival and reigning champion University of Santo Tomas (UST), 76-70, to extend its winning streak to 11 games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 women’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With the win, the Lady Bulldogs are now assured of at least a playoff spot for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four, should they not complete an elimination sweep.

NU’s pursuit of its seventh elimination round sweep in nine seasons now stands in the way of Adamson University, De La Salle University and Far Eastern University.

“Just glad that we pulled through in this one because we had a rough start, but I’m happy of how our players responded even though (UST) jumped at us early,” Lady Bulldogs coach Aris Dimaunahan said.

“We did not lose that focus we should be having for 40 minutes and part of which, that’s why we came back early because CC (Camille Clarin) got some baskets early on.”

After a triple by Karylle Sierba briefly gave UST a two-point lead in the third quarter, 59-57, NU responded with a 13-0 run capped by Cielo Pagdulagan’s inside basket in the final period that gave it an 11-point cushion, 70-59, with less than 7:30 remaining.

Tacky Tacatac scored on the other end to cut UST’s deficit to seven, 74-67, but layups by Angel Surada and a crucial turnover by Brigette Santos sealed NU’s 11th consecutive victory.

With this win, NU completed a head-to-head elimination round sweep of UST, replicating its 75-69 victory in the first round on 21 September. The Tigresses, however, stay in the second spot with a 9-2 record.

Clarin led the Lady Bulldogs’ charge with 18 of her 21 points in the first half to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block, while Pagdulagan tallied four of her 17 points in the fourth quarter together with six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Ann Pingol chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Surada scored eight points to go along with six rebounds, one assist and one block.