Lady Blazers crush Fighting Maroons

College of Saint Benilde scored a cakewalk win over University of the Philippines (UP), 25-19, 25-14, 25-20, in the first phase of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship classification round Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The lethal trio of Clydel Catarig, Mycah Go and Grace Borromeo did most of the damage as the three-peat National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) champions ended a four-game skid and advanced to the consolation battle for fifth.

Saint Benilde repelled the Fighting Maroons’ late third set fightback to complete the 79-minute rout in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Lady Blazers setter Cheanae Basarte effectively activated her attackers to pepper UP with 40 attack points.

“We’re just doing our job as the only NCAA team in the playoffs. We want to show that we are at par with other teams,” Basarte, who dished out 10 excellent sets, said.

Catarig finished with eight points, all from kills, while Borromeo had seven markers. Go, Cristy Ondangan and Zamantha Nolasco chipped in six points each for the Jerry Yee-mentored squad.

Saint Benilde will face the winner between Ateneo de Manila University and University of the East in the fifth place match on 16 November.

The Lady Blazers saw their 20-14 third set lead trimmed down to just two, 22-20, after the Fighting Maroons mounted a late uprising led by Irah Jaboneta.