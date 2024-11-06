HORI7ON shines at MOA

“Beyond the line where stars align, HORI7ON shine.” Global world pop boy group HORI7ON lit up the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, 3 November, with their much-anticipated solo concert, Daytour: Anchor High, delivering an electrifying performance that brought fans to their feet.

The concert marked the group’s second solo show in Manila since debuting in July 2023, following their successful Friend-SHIP: Voyage To Manila homecoming event in September.

The seven-member group and Pinoy pride — Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy and Marcus — treated their dedicated fans, known as ANCHORs, to an unforgettable night. HORI7ON introduced new songs, “Cold” and “2Cool 2Care,” making this concert a unique experience as they performed these tracks live for the very first time.

Adding to the thrill, each member took the spotlight with solo stages that showcased their individual artistry.

Kim opened the solo performances with a heartfelt rendition of “YK” by Cean Jr., melting hearts with his gentle vocals. Kyler followed with “I Think They Call This Love,” surprising fans by handing out flowers to lucky ANCHORs. Winston captivated the audience with “Off My Face,” making each word resonate with the crowd. Marcus stole the show with his smooth moves in “Rainism,” while Vinci’s sincere vocals were on full display, leaving fans enchanted. Reyster then poured his soul into “Die With a Smile,” while Jeromy took charge with a high-energy dance number.

The solo stages wrapped up with a special number from the “Maknae Line,” leaving the audience buzzing with excitement with “Butter.”

HORI7ON’s journey to stardom began in November 2022 with ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment’s hit survival show Dream Maker, which saw the group’s seven members emerge victorious among 62 contestants.

After training and prepping in South Korea, the group officially debuted as a “global pop group” and has since released hit tracks, including “Lovey-Dovey,” “Six7een,” “Birthday,” “Lucky” and a unique cover of the OPM classic “Sumayaw Sumunod.”

Their rapid rise to fame is matched by their record-breaking achievements: HORI7ON became the first all-Filipino boy band to debut on all seven major Korean music shows, performing on renowned platforms like M Countdown, Music Bank, Music Core and Inkigayo.