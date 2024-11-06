Holiday hotspots: The best party venues in the metro

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to once again start planning those unforgettable holiday parties! The demand for unique and exciting venues is soaring with the buzz of Christmas cheer in the air, be it for office parties, barkada reunions, or family gatherings.
To help you guys out, here’s a list of the city’s best spots where you can throw a celebration that sparkles as brightly as the season itself:
Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl and Billiards Room, Eastwood City
First on the list is the quintessential hangout spot in the heart of Eastwood City. Paeng’s offers an upbeat atmosphere with the timeless allure of its bowling lanes and billiard tables where guests can enjoy a unique party experience that combines competition and celebration.
SuperPark Philippines, Eastwood City
Next up is SuperPark Philippines, an exhilarating indoor adventure park that promises endless fun for holiday parties. This dynamic venue creates an energetic experience where guests of all ages can unleash their inner child with activities ranging from obstacle courses to trampolines.
Xylo at the Palace, Uptown Bonifacio
For those seeking a high-energy party, Xylo at the Palace delivers a nightlife experience like no other. This chic nightclub is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable holiday celebration with its stunning interiors, state-of-the-art sound system, and a pulsating dance floor.
Versus Barcade, Uptown Bonifacio
This unique spot in Taguig is where nostalgia meets nightlife, making it a standout choice for holiday parties. As the country’s first bar and arcade, it offers a thrilling mix of classic games and a fully stocked bar, along with themed nights and events.
Lan Hot Pot, Lucky Chinatown
Guests looking for an out-of-this-world holiday indulgence will definitely find what they’re looking for with this space-themed restaurant. Diners can enjoy a delicious hot pot experience with the freshest ingredients inside themed private dining rooms and spacious dining areas.
King Chef, Lucky Chinatown
This Cantonese restaurant sets the stage for a festive dining experience with its menu filled with the finest flavors. King Chef delights guests with an irresistible array of dishes — from flavorful dim sums to hearty noodles, demonstrating its mantra that the customer is king.
Monza Barcade, Arcovia City
Diners can rev up their holiday parties with the country’s first Formula 1-themed bar and restaurant. Monza offers an exhilarating atmosphere where diners can experience driving on high-octane racing simulations and indulge in an eclectic fusion menu.
Buglas Isla, Arcovia City
Foodies in Pasig are sure to find a charming and cozy setting for holiday gatherings at Buglas Isla. This chic venue serves up a modern taste of Dumaguete cuisine as diners soak up the island vibes with the restaurant’s chic, rustic aesthetic and intimate alfresco areas.
Chairman Fu, Newport Mall
For those looking for an exquisite holiday celebration, Chairman Fu is a must-visit destination where the timeless tradition of hot pot meets an elevated dining experience. This restaurant offers a rich tapestry of flavors, featuring premium ingredients and classic Chinese fare.
The Whisky Library, Newport Mall
As its name suggests, this sophisticated venue boasts the largest collection of whisky in Manila with over 240 selections, including exclusive drinks and rare spirits. Its chic, Eurocentric decor, combined with expertly crafted cocktails, create the perfect space for a sophisticated party.
Bom Gosto!, Newport Mall
This restaurant stands out as a premier destination for a holiday feast, offering a culinary journey from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. Guests can delight in a curated menu featuring the finest seafood, succulent cuts of beef and lamb, and fresh premium produce.
KAO Manila, Newport Mall
Newport’s night club redefines holiday celebrations with its dynamic day-and-night experience, merging exquisite dining with a bustling party. Guests savor bold Asian fusion cuisine by day, while by night, the venue transforms into an exclusive VIP sanctuary.