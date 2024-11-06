Holiday hotspots: The best party venues in the metro

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to once again start planning those unforgettable holiday parties! The demand for unique and exciting venues is soaring with the buzz of Christmas cheer in the air, be it for office parties, barkada reunions, or family gatherings.

To help you guys out, here’s a list of the city’s best spots where you can throw a celebration that sparkles as brightly as the season itself:

Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl and Billiards Room, Eastwood City

First on the list is the quintessential hangout spot in the heart of Eastwood City. Paeng’s offers an upbeat atmosphere with the timeless allure of its bowling lanes and billiard tables where guests can enjoy a unique party experience that combines competition and celebration.