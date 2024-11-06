SUBSCRIBE NOW
Holiday hotspots: The best party venues in the metro

Photograph courtesy of PAENG’S
Published on

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, which means it’s time to once again start planning those unforgettable holiday parties! The demand for unique and exciting venues is soaring with the buzz of Christmas cheer in the air, be it for office parties, barkada reunions, or family gatherings.

To help you guys out, here’s a list of the city’s best spots where you can throw a celebration that sparkles as brightly as the season itself:

Paeng’s Eastwood Bowl and Billiards Room, Eastwood City

First on the list is the quintessential hangout spot in the heart of Eastwood City. Paeng’s offers an upbeat atmosphere with the timeless allure of its bowling lanes and billiard tables where guests can enjoy a unique party experience that combines competition and celebration.

Photograph courtesy of SUPERPARK
Photograph courtesy of SUPERPARK

SuperPark Philippines, Eastwood City

Next up is SuperPark Philippines, an exhilarating indoor adventure park that promises endless fun for holiday parties. This dynamic venue creates an energetic experience where guests of all ages can unleash their inner child with activities ranging from obstacle courses to trampolines.

Photograph courtesy of XYLO

Xylo at the Palace, Uptown Bonifacio

For those seeking a high-energy party, Xylo at the Palace delivers a nightlife experience like no other. This chic nightclub is the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable holiday celebration with its stunning interiors, state-of-the-art sound system, and a pulsating dance floor.

Photograph courtesy of VERSUS

Versus Barcade, Uptown Bonifacio

This unique spot in Taguig is where nostalgia meets nightlife, making it a standout choice for holiday parties. As the country’s first bar and arcade, it offers a thrilling mix of classic games and a fully stocked bar, along with themed nights and events.

Photograph courtesy of LAN HOT POT

Lan Hot Pot, Lucky Chinatown

Guests looking for an out-of-this-world holiday indulgence will definitely find what they’re looking for with this space-themed restaurant. Diners can enjoy a delicious hot pot experience with the freshest ingredients inside themed private dining rooms and spacious dining areas.

Photograph courtesy of KING CHEF

King Chef, Lucky Chinatown

This Cantonese restaurant sets the stage for a festive dining experience with its menu filled with the finest flavors. King Chef delights guests with an irresistible array of dishes — from flavorful dim sums to hearty noodles, demonstrating its mantra that the customer is king.

Photograph courtesy of MONZA

Monza Barcade, Arcovia City

Diners can rev up their holiday parties with the country’s first Formula 1-themed bar and restaurant. Monza offers an exhilarating atmosphere where diners can experience driving on high-octane racing simulations and indulge in an eclectic fusion menu.

Photograph courtesy of BUGLAS ISLA

Buglas Isla, Arcovia City

Foodies in Pasig are sure to find a charming and cozy setting for holiday gatherings at Buglas Isla. This chic venue serves up a modern taste of Dumaguete cuisine as diners soak up the island vibes with the restaurant’s chic, rustic aesthetic and intimate alfresco areas.

Photograph courtesy of CHAIRMAN FU

Chairman Fu, Newport Mall

For those looking for an exquisite holiday celebration, Chairman Fu is a must-visit destination where the timeless tradition of hot pot meets an elevated dining experience. This restaurant offers a rich tapestry of flavors, featuring premium ingredients and classic Chinese fare.

Photograph courtesy of THE WHISKY LIBRARY

The Whisky Library, Newport Mall

As its name suggests, this sophisticated venue boasts the largest collection of whisky in Manila with over 240 selections, including exclusive drinks and rare spirits. Its chic, Eurocentric decor, combined with expertly crafted cocktails, create the perfect space for a sophisticated party.

Photograph courtesy of BOM GUSTO!

Bom Gosto!, Newport Mall

This restaurant stands out as a premier destination for a holiday feast, offering a culinary journey from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean. Guests can delight in a curated menu featuring the finest seafood, succulent cuts of beef and lamb, and fresh premium produce.

Photograph courtesy of KAO MANILA

KAO Manila, Newport Mall

Newport’s night club redefines holiday celebrations with its dynamic day-and-night experience, merging exquisite dining with a bustling party. Guests savor bold Asian fusion cuisine by day, while by night, the venue transforms into an exclusive VIP sanctuary.

