Group alarmed over hypothyroidism rise

Health experts from the Philippine Thyroid Association have raised alarm over the rising number of hypothyroidism cases in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, following the release of a report from global think tank Economist Impact.

The report, “Closing the Gap: Prioritizing Thyroid Disease in Asia-Pacific,” estimates that 11 percent of adults in the APAC region are affected by hypothyroidism, compared to 2-4 percent in other parts of the world.

It added that based on extensive evidence review and insights from a panel of APAC experts, there are still key policy areas for action.

Normal thyroid function is crucial for regulating metabolism, body temperature and heart rate. Thyroid diseases, including hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, congenital hypothyroidism, and thyroid cancer, affect an estimated 200 million people globally.

Certain groups, such as pregnant women, newborns, older adults and individuals with genetic predispositions, are particularly vulnerable to thyroid diseases.

“Because thyroid symptoms are often mild and nonspecific, many people don’t realize they need to get checked,” said Dr. Erick Mendoza, president of the Philippine Thyroid Association.

“Older adults often mistake symptoms like confusion, depression, falls, heart issues, and bowel changes for normal aging. Delaying treatment can lead to worse health problems and higher healthcare costs,” he added.