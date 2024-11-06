Gov’t urged: Tap unused PhilHealth funds for climate change challenges

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has called on the government to reevaluate its budget allocation, particularly focusing on the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and climate change initiatives.

This comes as the Senate President expressed concern over the significant amount of unused funds in PhilHealth, estimated at P500 billion, while the agency loses an estimated P20 billion annually due to inflation.

He also argued that these idle funds could be better utilized for pressing national issues like climate change adaptation and disaster preparedness.

“It’s a waste that PhilHealth has so much money while so many Filipinos are not benefiting from their services,” Escudero said.

The Senate President stressed that the lost P20 billion could be used to fund crucial projects such as building stronger flood control systems and climate-resilient communities, especially in light of the frequent and severe natural disasters hitting the country.

He also pointed out the need for a more in-depth study on climate change and its implications for the country’s infrastructure. He cited the recent flooding in the Bicol region as a stark reminder of the urgency of climate adaptation measures.

“We need to know how thick our seawalls should be, how high they should be, and how these vary from province to province,” Escudero said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Finance (DoF) has defended its decision to utilize PhilHealth’s unused funds, citing a provision in the General Appropriations Act. The DoF argued that these funds could be used to support urgent government programs, such as salary increases for government employees and emergency allowances for healthcare workers.

However, Escudero maintained that the government should prioritize spending on programs that directly address the needs of the people, especially those most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

The Senate is currently deliberating on the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025, and Escudero has vowed to scrutinize the budget allocations for climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction.