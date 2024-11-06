Government agencies urged to use high-quality materials in infra projects

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered concerned government agencies to use high-quality materials in the administration’s infrastructure projects.

This as recent typhoons, including Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine," damaged major roads and infrastructure in the country.

“To the DPWH, DOTr, DTI, and other government agencies, ensure that the materials used in the construction of our infrastructure are of high quality, safe, and durable. That way, it will last and be reliable regardless of the weather,” he said.

“To every government agency, intensify your efforts so that we can better prepare for the possible effects of climate change,” he added.

Marcos also urged the agencies to revisit every infrastructure project and redesign them as necessary.

“We know that storms are getting stronger and the damage they leave behind is getting worse. That's why we're implementing modern designs for our roads, for our bridges,” Marcos stressed.

As of 6 November, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded 1,230 infrastructure damages amounting to P8.47 billion.