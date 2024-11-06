Go extends support for CamSur flood victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team, in partnership with the provincial government of Camarines Sur, provided support to typhoon "Kristine" victims last Friday, 1 November.

During the aid activity held at the Bicol Medical Center in Naga City, food packs were distributed to 200 beneficiaries. Go’s Malasakit Team also turned over an additional 500 food packs at the Camarines Sur Provincial Office for distribution to other hard-hit areas.

In line with his advocacy for disaster resilience, Go has pushed for his filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 188, known as the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) Act. This proposed law seeks to establish a dedicated agency focused on creating adaptive and resilient communities.

He said that if enacted into law, the DDR would prioritize three key areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery with improved building practices.

Go also highlighted SBN 2451 or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill as its co-sponsor and principal author. This proposed legislation seeks to establish permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also extended assistance to those needing medical-related support. He encouraged the public to visit any Malasakit Centers nationwide, including those located at Bicol Medical Center and Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center — both in Camarines Sur.

Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018 after witnessing the struggles of financially disadvantaged Filipinos in settling their medical expenses. The program, institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act 11463, was principally authored and sponsored by Go.

Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, co-sponsored the Senate resolution on Monday, commending and congratulating the Senate Sentinels for their back-to-back championships wins in the 2024 UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off.

The Senate Sentinels secured their second consecutive championship by defeating the Armed Forces of the Philippines Cavaliers with a final score of 74-62 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last 30 September. This victory capped off an undefeated season and reinforced the Sentinels’ dominance in this year’s charity tournament.

Go, a crucial figure on the team, was named to the tournament’s Mythical Five for his consistent and outstanding performance.