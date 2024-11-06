Firm demands P10-M refund from Pacquiao over biofilm fee

BAGUIO CITY — An investment firm is asking Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao to refund the P10 million that he received as a professional fee for the supposed biofilm of national hero General Miguel Malvar.

Kamura Farm Ventures Holdings Inc., represented by Jewel C. Castro, entered into a movie production agreement with JMV Film Productions, Actors' Guild, Dream Wings Production, and Pacquiao in October 2019.

In a letter to a law office representing Castro of Kamura Ventures, it was disclosed that the senator and world-renowned boxing champ agreed to be paid P10 million for him to portray Gen. Malvar. Castro then invested P10 million in JMV Film Production, hoping that the biopic would earn more than double the amount of capital.

However, the movie did not materialize, but Pacquiao was said to have already received certain amounts in his favor.

"In this regard, may we ask you to refund all the amount to Kamura, represented by Jewel C. Castro, who was the producer and financier of the movie production?" stated in the letter of Samson & Associates Law Office to the senator.

The law firm also advised Pacquiao to contact the law firm or communicate directly with Castro.