Fact Check: X 'like' animation not for Trump, but US elections

On the eve of the United States election results, numerous X users claimed that the Election Day “like” button animation was done in support of Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump, who is reportedly leading in the electoral race.

For 24 hours on US Election Day, when a user taps the like button on X, it spins into a star-burst-filled ballot box animation. The posts further claim that Musk, an open supporter of Trump throughout the 2024 US Presidential race, released the feature in celebration of the former president’s lead, while citing vote projections from multiple news outlets.