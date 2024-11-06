Erwin Tulfo pledges accountability

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo, deputy majority leader in the House of Representatives, has pledged not to seek reelection if he fails to meet the expectations of his constituents.

As he prepares for a Senate bid in 2025, Tulfo, who figures prominently in pre-election surveys, has made it clear that the decision on his political future rests with the voters.

“Just give me six years. That’s all I ask. If I don’t perform, I will not seek reelection,” Tulfo said. “That’s democracy at work.”

In a recent interview on DAILY TRIBUNE’s Straight Talk, Tulfo discussed the significance of his candidacy and the role of the electorate in shaping his political future.

“I’ll leave that to you. Whatever your decision is, some say two Tulfos, three Tulfos, and T3 in the Senate. It’s up to you, the voters,” he said. “If you want just one Tulfo, only Raffy, then that’s your choice. If you want two, someone will help Raffy — fine. If you want three, that’s fine as well. It’s up to you.”

Tulfo, who briefly served as secretary of Social Welfare and Development in 2022 under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is widely known for his long media career. Along with his brothers Ramon, Ben and Raffy, the Tulfos are known for their advocacy-driven radio and TV programs that have gained a significant following among Filipinos.

Tulfo has positioned himself as a strong advocate for public service. Aware of the intense scrutiny that comes with being a leading Senate candidate, he expressed his readiness to embrace the responsibility.

“There’s pressure here. Being number one, people look up to you,” he said. “You really have to do your best and deliver.”

Despite the high expectations, Tulfo is confident his experience in both media and public service will provide a strong foundation for his work in the Senate. He credits the values instilled by his parents — service, integrity, and a commitment to doing what’s right for the people — as guiding principles in his political career.

“My parents taught me the importance of service, of integrity, of doing what’s right for the people,” he said, emphasizing the role these values have played in shaping his approach to governance.

Tulfo’s platform focuses on addressing several key issues, including inflation, rice smuggling, healthcare reform, and the creation of sustainable livelihood opportunities for Filipinos.

He has been particularly vocal about the inefficiencies within government-run programs like PhilHealth, which he argues fails to provide adequate coverage despite its substantial budget surplus.

“People pay, yet the coverage they receive is insufficient,” he said, calling for reforms to improve PhilHealth’s operations. He also proposed expanding the program’s coverage to include essential medical devices like prescription glasses and wheelchairs, particularly for the elderly and disabled.

Beyond healthcare, Tulfo has expressed a strong interest in environmental issues and supporting vulnerable communities. He has highlighted the need for better implementation of existing laws, such as the Centenarian Act and the Expanded Solo Parent Act, which he believes are underfunded and not widely accessible to those in need.

Tulfo has also emphasized the importance of a streamlined child support law to ensure that solo parents can more easily secure financial support from unwilling ex-partners.

Reflecting on his transition from journalism to politics, Tulfo pointed to his commitment to public service. “As a journalist, I raised awareness. Now, as a lawmaker, I can take action,” he said.

As he prepares for the 2025 elections, Tulfo’s campaign will center on his belief in social justice and the need for better public services for marginalized Filipinos. He has underscored that accountability will be at the core of his platform.

Surveys put Tulfo at the top of contenders for a Senate seat, but he is aware that the ranking comes with heightened expectations.

It would be good if you were number 12. You could make it in. But if you’re number one, people will really expect you to deliver,” he remarked, acknowledging the pressure that comes with being a front-runner.

“If you believe in us, in what we’ve done and what we stand for, then we will do what we promised,” Tulfo said.