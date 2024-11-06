EDCOM 2, UNFPA partner on Phl education reforms

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have formalized a partnership to promote data-driven reforms in the country’s education sector.

UNFPA aims to explore the complex relationship between adolescent health and education in the Philippines and the partnership will leverage data from the Longitudinal Cohort Study on the Filipino Child (LCSFC), a 15-year research initiative launched in 2016.

The LCSFC tracks the lives of Filipino children from age 10 to 24, collecting data on significant milestones in their development as the study aims to inform national policies and programs, particularly those that seek to maximize the potential of Filipino youth.

Dr. Leila Saiji Joudane, UNFPA Philippines’ Country Representative, stressed the importance of addressing issues affecting education to enable adolescents to stay in school and acquire quality education.

“To reform the education system, we need to diagnose the problems and prescribe the right solutions,” Joudane said.

Meantime, EDCOM 2 executive director Karol Mark Yee expressed gratitude for the partnership and the valuable data provided by the LCSFC.

“This is a humongous contribution to the work we do for Philippine education. As we enter our final year, we are counting on this partnership to inform our policy recommendations and ensure data-driven initiatives beyond EDCOM’s term,” Yee said.

Dr. Moya Collett, Deputy Head of Mission from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, also expressed Australia’s continued support for Philippine education. She hopes that the LCSFC will contribute to EDCOM 2’s efforts to promote data-driven policies.