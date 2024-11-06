Echelon aims accelerated growth

Local startup companies can look forward to a surge in growth opportunities and investment as the Philippines’ startup ecosystem continues to gain momentum.

At the heart of this growth is Echelon Philippines 2025, a technology and startup conference organized by venture firms e27 and Brainspark.

Building on the success of its inaugural event earlier this year, which drew over 2,500 attendees, featured 90 speakers, 40 exhibitors, and showcased 15 innovative startups, Echelon Philippines is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country’s tech landscape.

With its focus on fostering collaboration, investment, and innovation, the upcoming conference will be a key catalyst for the next phase of growth in the Philippine startup scene.

Bigger showcases

“Echelon Philippines 2025 will amplify these opportunities. We’re planning more extensive startup showcases, deeper investor engagements, and specialized content sessions that align with the government’s vision for a tech-driven economy,” said Artie Lopez, co-founder of Brainspark, on Wednesday.

Mohan Belani, co-founder and CEO of e27, highlighted that the conference is strategically designed to attract substantial investments that will fuel the growth of the country’s startup ecosystem.