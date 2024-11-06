Driver of SUV with plate '7' appears at LTO

The owner and driver of the controversial luxury SUV with protocol plate number 7, which is supposed to be exclusive to members of the Senate, surfaced at the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday.

In a press conference, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza introduced Angelito F. Tan, the driver at the time the Escalade, bearing plate number 7, violated the EDSA Bus Lane in Guadalupe Sunday night.

Mendoza said the vehicle is owned by private firm Orient Pacific Corporation, which will face legal consequences for using the EDSA Bus Lanes and nearly running over two traffic enforcers in the incident that went viral on social media.