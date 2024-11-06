DoJ pursues probe on EJK cold cases

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has vowed to investigate suspected extrajudicial killings (EJKs) that occurred during the drug war under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

This comes as newly-appointed Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon disclosed that there’s nothing stopping the DoJ from looking into these cold cases, despite the passage of time. He noted that murder and homicide cases have a 20-year prescription period.

The DoJ’s move follows a memorandum issued by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, which ordered the creation of a task force composed of prosecutors and National Bureau of Investigation agents to investigate the EJKs.

Fadullon explained that the task force’s work aligns with Department Circulars 15 and 20. DC 20 mandates prosecutors to actively participate in building cases, while DC 15 outlines new rules for preliminary investigations.