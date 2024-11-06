Photos

CREATING A SENSE OF DESIRE

LOOK: The Philippines hosted a dual marketing event, integrating the 4th World Marketing Forum (WMF) and the 53rd National Marketing Conference (NMC) under the theme "Marketing Wars: Episode 6.0 and Beyond," on Wednesday, 6 November 2024, at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. Arnaud Fraude, President of Commercial - Audience Measurement Asia, shared insights on navigating consumers' realities across the marketing universe, while Syed Ferhat Anwar, President of the Asia Marketing Federation, and Karin Shenkar, Partner in Deals Strategy for AsiaPac, discussed the quality and cost of the new marketing wars and the power of the new force propelling business through AI. | via Larry Cruz