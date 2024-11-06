Clark hosts major team tournament in January

A new team tournament seen to rival the Philippine Airlines Interclub and Fil-Am Invitational in scope and magnitude will be launched in January in Clark, Angeles.

Three golf courses in Clark — Mimosa Plus, F.A. Korea Country Club and Sun Valley Clark — will be used in the three-day event organized by the Clark Development Corp.

Organizers expect 600 players to take part in the four-to-play, three-to-count tournament.

What makes the event distinct is the participation of women.

A team can field any regular male, junior, senior and female players. A team could be made up of all juniors, all women, all seniors, or combination of both.

The field will be divided into four categories based on the average team handicaps.

Meanwhile, registration is closed for the second staging of the Clark Amateur Invitational slated 28-29 November at the Mimosa Plus and F.A. Korea Country Club.

Among the hole-in-one prizes are 2024 Jetour Ice Cream EV, GTUK, golf cart, Segway scooter and P100,000 cash.

The charity event, presented by El Flash Construction Corp., is held for the benefit of JCI Senate Philippines-Project Watch, Bahay Aruga and Manila Shelter Foundation, Bulacan.