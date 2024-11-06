'Chavit' emphasizes peace and order at Bacolod LNMB Congress

Senate candidate and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson underscored the importance of peace and order for national progress during the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNMB) Provincial Congress in Bacolod on 29 October.

“We cannot progress without peace and order,” Singson remarked, reflecting on how his efforts in maintaining stability contributed to Ilocos Sur’s growth during his tenure. Addressing local leaders from Antique, he shared experiences from his early political career, noting the impact of overcoming political violence and poverty on his leadership journey.

The LNMB Congress gathered officials to strengthen grassroots governance, support local businesses, and foster community development. League Vice President Julius Pierre Pacificador introduced Singson as the sole national figure invited to the event.

Speaking in Bisaya, Singson voiced his support for the government’s jeepney modernization program, committing to make affordable, modern jeepneys available to transport groups. He also emphasized his pledge to improve financial accessibility for Filipinos by “banking the unbanked” and equipping local governments with essential financial resources.

Singson also highlighted his role in crafting Republic Act 7171, the Tobacco Excise Tax Act, which allocates 15% of tobacco excise tax revenue to tobacco-producing regions, underscoring the importance of equitable financial support for local communities.

Singson joins San Carlos City’s Pintaflores Festival

Singson also attended the Pintaflores Festival in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, where he was welcomed by festival organizers and shared his vision for the country. “Isang salita lang,” he stated, capturing his message of resilience and dedication to public service.

San Carlos City Mayor Rene Gustilo and 1st District Rep. Ginggo Valmayor praised Singson, with Mayor Gustilo expressing hope for Singson’s leadership to bring positive change. Singson emphasized his commitment to public service, noting that he has long been helping others beyond formal politics.