Catacutan, Beltran, Delariarte top PSA Cup

SPIN.ph editor Dodo Catacutan, Philippine STAR sports editor Nelson Beltran, and former national player Jerome Delariarte emerged as big winners in the 3rd PSA Cup golf tournament hosted by the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club.

Catacutan shot an even-par 72 under the System 36 format to top Class A while Rey Bancod finished second on a net 74, beating Inquirer Golf’s Jong Arcano (third placer) and Dante Navarro via countback.

Beltran retained his Class B title in the tournament hosted by Southwoods in its famed Masters layout, which will be the site of the Philippine Open’s revival in January after a five-year absence.

Beltran and the Business Mirror’s Aldrin Quinto both shot 81s but the former won via countback. Rocky Nazareno of the Manila Bulletin placed third after an 83.

In the sponsors’ division, Delariarte, a former national champion, winner in the pro tour and now the assistant GM at Southwoods, won with a net 69 on a gross of 73.

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball Association commissioner Kenneth Duremdes shot a 70 for second place and Ariel Francisco was third after a 71.

The tournament was backed by ICTSI, Philippine Sports Commission, Nonong Araneta, Jeff Cheng, Premier Volleyball League, MPBL, Macbeth and NLEX.