Caloocan, Malabon dengue cases remain low

Amid the Department of Health’s (DoH) announcement of a critical level of dengue cases in Metro Manila, Caloocan and Malabon hospitals have seen relatively low numbers.

In Caloocan, dengue cases have increased by 35.3 percent compared to last year’s 1,755 cases and as of 26 October, the city has recorded 2,374 cases, with an average of 30 to 50 cases per week.

According to Maureen Villanueva, the surveillance officer of the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of Caloocan City, most admitted patients are children, teenagers and senior citizens.

The local government of Caloocan City has also implemented fast lanes in health centers and hospitals to expedite treatment for dengue patients.

Additionally, healthcare workers have been trained to make homemade oral rehydration solutions to alleviate dehydration at home and the city is also conducting fogging and clean-up drives to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.