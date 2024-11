Pupils from Maasin Community Elementary School in San Clemente, Tarlac, perform the Talipe dance during the opening of the 17th Belenismo sa Tarlac on Tuesday night, 5 November 2024. This year's celebration features 62 participants in a captivating display of unity and tradition. Since its inception in 2007 and accreditation by the Department of Tourism, the annual festival has grown into an iconic symbol of unity within the province. Analy Labor











