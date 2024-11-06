All-angle water-resistant HONOR X7c, now available for only P8,999!

Exceptional Durability for Everyday Confidence

HONOR has implemented an innovative cushioning architecture that works in tandem with tempered glass screen protection to significantly boost the device's overall impact resistance. This comprehensive approach to durability ensures that the HONOR X7c can withstand the rigors of daily use, providing users with peace of mind and confidence in their device's longevity. The HONOR X7c sets a new benchmark in smartphone durability with its impressive 5-star Drop Resistance rating.

This device has earned the prestigious SGS Premium Performance Certification for Drop & Crush Resistance, underscoring its exceptional build quality and resilience.

The HONOR X7c's robust design is further enhanced by an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and water splashes. Whether it's accidental drops or exposure to environmental elements, the HONOR X7c is engineered to deliver superior protection, making it a reliable companion for users in various settings and situations.

Exceptional Battery Life and Performance

The HONOR X7c is powered by a robust 6000mAh Super Durable Battery, designed to keep up with the demands of modern users. This high-capacity battery offers worry-free usage throughout the day, supporting up to 28.5 hours of online streaming or an impressive 21.5 hours of YouTube video playback.