AirAsia sharpens trafficking measures

In preparation for the busy holiday season, AirAsia Philippines has partnered with the Philippine National Police, Manila International Airport, and the Bureau of Immigration to guarantee the highest standards of safety and well-being for all visitors.

Together with essential business players, the partnership aims to improve security at the country’s main gateways, particularly with regard to critical challenges like human trafficking during peak travel times.

According to the airline, hundreds of AirAsia Allstars — including flight crews, securities and ground staffs — have undergone specialized training to identify, profile and help victims of human trafficking.

Through this initiative, government officials will be able to keep a careful eye on the increasing figures reported by the Bureau of Immigration, which as of September of this year included about 700 passengers who have been intercepted as victims of human trafficking.

“The comfort and well-being of our guests and crew is always our top priority. Our strong collaboration with relevant authorities and stakeholders through proper reporting channels and robust safety/security management systems contribute to protecting Filipinos when they choose to fly with AirAsia,” AirAsia PH head of Communications and Public Affairs and first officer Steve Dailisan stated.

This preventative measure was recently implemented in cooperation with the Bureau of Immigration following the discovery and arrest of a potential trafficking incident in accordance with AirAsia’s strict procedures.

To prevent vulnerable people from being exploited, Dailisan disclosed, “Our highly trained Allstars (employees) stay vigilant against trafficking networks that might exploit this season’s excitement, working closely with authorities to ensure our travelers’ safety. Traffickers may attempt to pass victims off as tourists as many Filipinos get ready for the end-of-year holiday travel.”

As among the Best Low-Cost Airlines in the World, AirAsia PH is committed to making travel safe and economical for all travelers by working together with government organizations to maintain the highest standards of operational integrity at all times. With the holiday travel season fast approaching, the airline is urging all travelers to stay informed and vigilant, encouraging passengers to report any suspicious activity to help maintain a secure travel environment.