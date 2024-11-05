When art meets technology

One of the world’s top television brands and the leading panel TV provider in the Philippines, TCL, has teamed up with the Ronac Art Center to launch its innovative NXTFRAME TV. This groundbreaking television merges art and technology, setting a new standard for home entertainment.
The launch event, titled “Seamless Art, Beyond Space,” introduces a revolutionary concept that redefines how we interact with Filipino pop art and tech. It’s all about blending innovation with creative expression, pushing beyond the usual limits and inviting us to explore new living dimensions.
Imagine a world where art isn’t just hung on walls but flows into your daily life. That’s the vibe of Seamless Art—where technology becomes the canvas and your environment transforms into living art.
“Beyond Space” isn’t just a catchphrase; it represents breaking away from the flat and ordinary. With its ultra-slim design and nearly invisible edges, the NXTFRAME TV seamlessly integrates into any setting, enhancing your home’s aesthetic and serving as an artistic centerpiece.
“The ‘Seamless Art, Beyond Space’ concept is a groundbreaking approach to home design. By integrating technology and creativity, it transforms your living space into a dynamic canvas. Imagine a world where art is not static but fluid, seamlessly blending into your everyday life,” says Joseph Cernitchez, TCL PH brand manager.
TCL Philippines collaborated with four talented artists from Secret Fresh Gallery — Chill, Reynold dela Cruz, RA Tijing and Ronson Cullibrina — each bringing their unique styles, from graffiti to pop surrealism, to create stunning artworks that marry traditional and contemporary themes. This partnership is a bridge between consumer electronics and modern pop art, appealing to a younger, trend-savvy audience.
At the launch, Charlie Huang, deputy director of TV Category at TCL Philippines, welcomed attendees with enthusiasm: “We’re merging the world of art and technology, giving you a sneak peek of stunning artworks alongside our cutting-edge TCL NXTFRAME TV.”
Bigboy Cheng, owner of Ronac Art Center, also shared his excitement, saying, “When TCL first presented the idea of collaboration, I said game right away. I’m so excited to have the launch of the TCL NXTFRAME TV Event at the Ronac Art Center side by side with the amazing artworks by our very own Secret Fresh Gallery Artists. On behalf of my art gallery team, we warmly welcome everyone to our humble art haven, where pop art comes to life.”
As attendees roamed the immersive exhibit, the NXTFRAME TV’s AI art features transformed the space, effortlessly shifting between curated artworks. With its matte screen and movable stand, guests could view the pieces from various angles, enriching the experience.
The event highlighted the magic of combining pop art with tech. The NXTFRAME TV turned Ronac Art Center into a dynamic space where every image sprang to life, creating an emotional, immersive journey.
Capping off the event, Shae Yu, deputy marketing director of TCL Philippines, said, “With the new TCL NXTFRAME TV, we’re transforming your living space with an immersive experience that brings real-life art right into your home. Watch as every detail comes to life, turning your space into a gallery of vibrant colors and stunning visuals.”