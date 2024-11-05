When art meets technology

One of the world’s top television brands and the leading panel TV provider in the Philippines, TCL, has teamed up with the Ronac Art Center to launch its innovative NXTFRAME TV. This groundbreaking television merges art and technology, setting a new standard for home entertainment.

The launch event, titled “Seamless Art, Beyond Space,” introduces a revolutionary concept that redefines how we interact with Filipino pop art and tech. It’s all about blending innovation with creative expression, pushing beyond the usual limits and inviting us to explore new living dimensions.

Imagine a world where art isn’t just hung on walls but flows into your daily life. That’s the vibe of Seamless Art—where technology becomes the canvas and your environment transforms into living art.

“Beyond Space” isn’t just a catchphrase; it represents breaking away from the flat and ordinary. With its ultra-slim design and nearly invisible edges, the NXTFRAME TV seamlessly integrates into any setting, enhancing your home’s aesthetic and serving as an artistic centerpiece.

“The ‘Seamless Art, Beyond Space’ concept is a groundbreaking approach to home design. By integrating technology and creativity, it transforms your living space into a dynamic canvas. Imagine a world where art is not static but fluid, seamlessly blending into your everyday life,” says Joseph Cernitchez, TCL PH brand manager.