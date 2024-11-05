Wanted man falls

Las Piñas City police warrant and subpoena section (WSS) arrested a man seeking police clearance on Monday after it was revealed that he had an outstanding estafa case pending in the Parañaque City court from two years ago.

Las Piñas City Police chief PCol. Sandro Tafalla said that the suspect — identified as alias Rowell — was arrested at approximately 4:20 p.m. at the Records and Clearance Section of the National Police Commission situated in Robinsons Place, Barangay Talon, Las Piñas City.

The police chief noted that personnel from the Records and Clearance Section promptly contacted the WSS to facilitate Rowell’s arrest upon uncovering his pending estafa case, which was issued on 17 February 2021, by Judge Ramsey Domingo G. Pichay of the Parañaque City Metropolitan Trial Court, Branch 88, with a recommended bail set at P6,000.