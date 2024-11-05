Volatile market dampens Petron's nine-month income

Petron Corp. reported a 25 percent decline in net income for the first nine months of the year, posting P7.1 billion, down from P9.5 billion in 2023, despite higher revenues driven by strong sales.



In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, the company attributed the drop to volatility in the international oil market and a correction in refining margins.



Petron posted a solid 12 percent increase in consolidated revenues for the first nine months, reaching P657.93 billion, up from P587.28 billion during the same period last year.



The company's revenue performance was driven by a 12 percent growth in sales volume, which reached 104.4 million barrels, compared to 93.6 million barrels in the first nine months of 2023.

“Despite the challenges in the global market, our volume growth has been a key driver in achieving these strong revenue results. Our Philippine retail business and strategic marketing initiatives have also contributed to the growth,” Petron President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.



Ang also acknowledged that the weakening of refining margins has affected the company’s overall profitability.