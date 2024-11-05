TWICE’s Dahyun to debut in K-Drama 'Love Me': report

Kim Da-hyun of TWICE is reported to make her K-drama debut as the lead in the upcoming series “Love Me.”

According to an exclusive report by Sports World, the singer has been offered the lead role in in the drama which is based on a Swedish series of the same name.

Other cast members include actor Jang Ryul, who will also play a lead role, and "Dr. Romantic" star Seo Hyun-jin.

The series tells the story of Yoon Sol (Dahyun), a woman who has it all—wealth, beauty, and honor—but feels empty inside. It follows her journey to find true love while confronting her internal conflicts.

While Dahyun has acted before, most notably in the Korean movie remake of "You Are the Apple of My Eye," which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival on 3 October, this will be her first lead role in a K-drama series.