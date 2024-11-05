SUBSCRIBE NOW
SOCIAL SET

Toast to our Spanish heritage

honey jarque loop
Published on

Dia de la Hispanidad, Spain’s national holiday, is celebrated in the Philippines to honor the Spanish influence and historical ties between both countries. It also coincides with the feast of Our Lady of the Pillar, further emphasizing the cultural significance of Spanish traditions in the Philippines.

In Cebu, the Casino Español celebrated this much-awaited feast with an elegant and vibrant affair honoring Spanish heritage.

Spanish Ambassador Miguel Utray Delgado with Casino Espanol BOD, Dino Diez, Ramon Durano, Eduard Loop, Andre Borromeo, Louie Moro and Javi Sala.
Spanish Ambassador Miguel Utray Delgado with Casino Espanol BOD, Dino Diez, Ramon Durano, Eduard Loop, Andre Borromeo, Louie Moro and Javi Sala.
Casino Español de Cebu president Andre Borromeo and his wife Maitina.
Casino Español de Cebu president Andre Borromeo and his wife Maitina.
Edu Jarque and Susan Sala.
Edu Jarque and Susan Sala.
Angel Llaban, Tet Ko and Lynn Moro.
Angel Llaban, Tet Ko and Lynn Moro.

The festivities began with a solemn mass officiated by Msgr. Achilles Dakay, followed by cocktails that featured traditional Spanish delicacies like jamon serrano, quesos, croquetas, tortillas and chorizos.

Guests later proceeded to the Grand Salon de Espana where the board of directors led by president Andre Borromeo, vice president Javi Sala, house chairman Eduard Loop, secretary Louie Moro, Cultural Affairs director Dino Diez and Sports director Ramon Durano IV warmly welcomed them.

The formal event was made more significant with the attendance of Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Miguel Utray Delgado . In his brief speech, the Ambassador conveyed his gratitude for the tireless efforts and dedication of the club in promoting cultural ties between Spain and the Philippines.

Anton Quisumbing with son Franco and parents Tony and Lorna Quisumbing.
Anton Quisumbing with son Franco and parents Tony and Lorna Quisumbing.
Anton Sloot, general manager of Casino Espanol de Cebu.
Anton Sloot, general manager of Casino Espanol de Cebu.
David and Tess Chan.
David and Tess Chan.
Francisco Serafica and Lisette Garcia.
Francisco Serafica and Lisette Garcia.

The evening continued with a lavish buffet dinner that showcased the club’s culinary excellence. This was complemented by live performances including a flamenco and rumba dance exhibition, and a duo of violinist and guitarist, who created an enchanting atmosphere with their melodies intertwining gracefully.

The event underscored the Casino Español’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Hispanic culture since its founding in1920, fostering camaraderie among members and guests alike.

Honorary Consul of Spain Anton Perdices.
Honorary Consul of Spain Anton Perdices.
Nicole Sala and Kaye Sala.
Nicole Sala and Kaye Sala.
Raymond and Leticia Patuasi.
Raymond and Leticia Patuasi.
Nikko San Juan, doctors Justine Marie Lucero and Aurora Therese Fernandez, Maria Barbara Sol Fernandez, Philip Anthony Fernandez and Ferdie Fernandez.
Nikko San Juan, doctors Justine Marie Lucero and Aurora Therese Fernandez, Maria Barbara Sol Fernandez, Philip Anthony Fernandez and Ferdie Fernandez.

The On the Cover Band played a pivotal role in creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Their lively performance featured a mix of upbeat songs and crowd favorites, skillfully blending genres to appeal to a diverse audience that ensured guests danced all night.

Dia de la Hispanidad
Spain’s national holiday

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph