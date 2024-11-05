Toast to our Spanish heritage

The festivities began with a solemn mass officiated by Msgr. Achilles Dakay, followed by cocktails that featured traditional Spanish delicacies like jamon serrano, quesos, croquetas, tortillas and chorizos.

Guests later proceeded to the Grand Salon de Espana where the board of directors led by president Andre Borromeo, vice president Javi Sala, house chairman Eduard Loop, secretary Louie Moro, Cultural Affairs director Dino Diez and Sports director Ramon Durano IV warmly welcomed them.

The formal event was made more significant with the attendance of Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Miguel Utray Delgado . In his brief speech, the Ambassador conveyed his gratitude for the tireless efforts and dedication of the club in promoting cultural ties between Spain and the Philippines.