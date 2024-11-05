Toast to our Spanish heritage

Dia de la Hispanidad, Spain’s national holiday, is celebrated in the Philippines to honor the Spanish influence and historical ties between both countries. It also coincides with the feast of Our Lady of the Pillar, further emphasizing the cultural significance of Spanish traditions in the Philippines.
In Cebu, the Casino Español celebrated this much-awaited feast with an elegant and vibrant affair honoring Spanish heritage.
The festivities began with a solemn mass officiated by Msgr. Achilles Dakay, followed by cocktails that featured traditional Spanish delicacies like jamon serrano, quesos, croquetas, tortillas and chorizos.
Guests later proceeded to the Grand Salon de Espana where the board of directors led by president Andre Borromeo, vice president Javi Sala, house chairman Eduard Loop, secretary Louie Moro, Cultural Affairs director Dino Diez and Sports director Ramon Durano IV warmly welcomed them.
The formal event was made more significant with the attendance of Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Miguel Utray Delgado . In his brief speech, the Ambassador conveyed his gratitude for the tireless efforts and dedication of the club in promoting cultural ties between Spain and the Philippines.
The evening continued with a lavish buffet dinner that showcased the club’s culinary excellence. This was complemented by live performances including a flamenco and rumba dance exhibition, and a duo of violinist and guitarist, who created an enchanting atmosphere with their melodies intertwining gracefully.
The event underscored the Casino Español’s long-standing tradition of celebrating Hispanic culture since its founding in1920, fostering camaraderie among members and guests alike.
The On the Cover Band played a pivotal role in creating an unforgettable atmosphere. Their lively performance featured a mix of upbeat songs and crowd favorites, skillfully blending genres to appeal to a diverse audience that ensured guests danced all night.