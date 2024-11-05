The next generation of natural hair care

Human Nature launches two new groundbreaking hair care products: the new Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner with Hyaluronic and Niacinamide (starts at P199/180ml) and Natural Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (starts at P219/180ml), pushing the boundaries of natural hair care with exciting inroads in science.

“Here at Human Nature, we are continuously innovating new products to deliver no harmful chemicals in our everyday natural care essentials. Building from our breakthrough in skin care last year, we’re excited to bring these advancements to hair care this year,” shares Anna Meloto-Wilk, co-founder and president of Human Nature.

Revitalize with Hyaluronic & Niacinamide

With the practice of skinification taking center-stage, Human Nature embraces this innovation by applying known superstar skincare actives to hair.

The new Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide. Formulated with two skincare powerhouse ingredients known for moisture and skin-barrier boosting benefits: Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture in your scalp and strands to revitalize dry, dull hair. Niacinamide works on the scalp’s barrier, making your hair strands fuller and more resilient to damage.