Sofronio Vasquez sings US national anthem at hockey game

“With pride, I am wearing Michael Bublé’s gift from The Voice,” he added.

Vasquez has advanced to the next level of competition, the Knockout Round, after he won the Battle Round as he sang a duet with his teammate Aliyah Khaylyn where they sang Celine Dion’s “The Power of Love.”

Vasquez scored initial success when he earned a quick four-chair turn in the Blind Auditions where he eventually chose Michael Buble as his coach over Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire.

On Facebook, Vasquez announced his next performance.

“Friends in Vegas!!! See you this Nov 8 and 9, 2024 for Rated Gigi 2.0 Unplugged at The Noypitz Bar And Grill. Going to perform with my bestfriend Gigi De Lana,” he said.

Anthony Jennings’ girlfriend explains why she’s infuriated

Jam Villanueva, Anthony Jennings’ girlfriend, was seething with anger. She seemed like a loose cannon when she replied to a netizen’s comment which queried why she was so mad at an unnamed girl and not at her boyfriend, Anthony.

“Sis, bakit ‘yung galit mo parang kay Ate Girl lang? ‘Di ba dapat mas galit ka sa ex mo? (Sis, why is your anger focused on Ate Girl only? Shouldn’t you be angrier at your ex?)” a female fan said.

“They are just the same,” Villanueva declared.

“The one who cheated and the one who tells and does inappropriate things to her workmate na ‘di naman kasama sa trabaho (which is not included in the job),” she added.

While she refused to name the girl involved, netizens believed that it was Maris Racal she was referring to but was afraid to name.

One fan reacted and said that Villanueva’s demeanor was nothing new.

“‘Di na bago Yan SA ex ni Anthony, Kasi Yung dating Ka LT niya sinugod din niya Kaya Di sumikat Yang si lalake .. gumawa Ng kwento at nag share Ng Kung ano ano ang ending kawawa si Daniela Kasi na bash siya. Ngaun Naman si Maris ang target niya (That’s nothing new to the ex of Anthony because she rushed to his former love team, which was why the guy did not become popular. Weaved a lot of stories and shared whatever, and what’s the ending, Daniela is pitiful because she was bashed. Now, his target is Maris),” a fan said.

Interestingly, Racal, in a recent interview, addressed the twinning shoes issue with Jennings.

A recent photo showed them wearing identical shoes during a taping break for Incognito in Italy.

“Actually, nagkataon lang na same kami ng shoes. Natawa lang ako sa nangyari kasi nagkataon lang talaga na ‘yun ‘yung sapatos ko (Actually, it was a coincidence that we had the same shoes. I just laughed at what happened because it was a coincidence that I was wearing the same shoes), she explained.