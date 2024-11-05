SMB aims to sustain beer dominance

Filipino alcoholic beverage company San Miguel Brewery Inc. (SMB) intends to continue enhancing its sales strategies and invest in its iconic beer brands to sustain growth throughout the year.

The company’s optimism is fueled by a 36.7 percent increase in net income, which rose to P23.4 billion from its Philippine operations for the first three quarters of the year.

The growth also includes P7.4 billion in dividends from SMB’s international subsidiary.

"San Miguel Brewery’s strong performance reflects our commitment to engaging consumers with our iconic brands, ensuring there’s a San Miguel beer for every occasion and preference," SMB Chairman Ramon S. Ang said on Tuesday.

"We will build on this momentum to drive continued growth, support San Miguel’s mission to strengthen the economy, and make a positive impact on the lives of more Filipinos."

According to the company’s report, domestic revenues for the period totaled P98.8 billion, up 2.7 percent year-on-year, with third-quarter performance showing a notable improvement.

In the third quarter alone, beer sales volume increased by 3.9 percent—or 1.9 million cases—driven by successful sales initiatives and volume-boosting programs.