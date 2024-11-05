Sigh of relief

Dear Editor,

Amid all the issues the country is facing, it is good to know that there are still significant, positive news items, especially now that law enforcement agencies are intensifying their efforts to ensure our streets are safe.

As a resident of Quezon City, it is a relief to know that the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is fulfilling its duty to serve and protect the residents, as evidenced by its report of a 19-percent decrease in major crimes in the city.

For me, this is a welcome development and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement agencies.

This is also a cause for optimism, as the QCPD’s targeted efforts against illegal drugs, gambling, and wanted persons are bearing fruit, and the residents are reaping the benefits.

These operations have resulted in a substantial number of arrests and confiscations, directly impacting criminal activity within the city.

Additionally, the QCPD has achieved an impressive 97.58-percent crime clearance efficiency, demonstrating its commitment to resolving reported incidents.

In a series of manhunt operations, QCPD operatives apprehended 297 wanted persons, including 130 top-priority suspects.

The QCPD also conducted 28 operations against illegal firearms, resulting in the arrest of 29 individuals and the confiscation of 29 firearms.

This positive trend is undoubtedly cause for celebration. A safer Quezon City benefits not only its residents but also fosters a more attractive environment for business and tourism.

The QCPD deserves recognition for its proactive approach and successful implementation of its crime-reduction strategies.

However, it is also crucial to acknowledge that this progress should not lead to complacency. A 19-percent decrease, while significant, indicates that crime is still present in Quezon City.

The fight to maintain a safe city is an ongoing battle.

Moving forward, the QCPD should continue to build on its successes. I believe some key areas should be prioritized, such as community engagement.

It is important to stress the role of community support in the QCPD’s achievements. Strengthening relationships with residents through community outreach programs and fostering a culture of vigilance can significantly aid in crime prevention.

Additionally, intensified intelligence gathering is essential, as effective crime prevention relies heavily on accurate information. The QCPD should invest in resources and training to enhance its intelligence capabilities. This will allow the force to anticipate criminal activity and take proactive measures.

Another important factor is technology adoption, which can be a powerful tool in law enforcement. The QCPD should explore the use of data analytics, surveillance cameras, and other technological advancements to improve its response time and overall effectiveness.

By maintaining its focus, fostering community collaboration, and embracing innovative technologies, the QCPD can ensure that Quezon City remains a place where residents feel safe and secure.

Sincerely,

Clarice Ayen

claryen_2001@yahoo.com